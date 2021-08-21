Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $68.35 Million Stake in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,962,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,537 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 3.24% of Zuora worth $68,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,257,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,213,000 after purchasing an additional 497,185 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Zuora by 167.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204,096 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Zuora by 55.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,927,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767,164 shares during the period. Greenhouse Funds LLLP grew its position in Zuora by 7.7% in the first quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 3,115,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,107,000 after acquiring an additional 223,415 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Zuora by 2.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,496,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,943,000 after acquiring an additional 61,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 16,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $266,755.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,830 shares in the company, valued at $395,790.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 8,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $141,531.60. Following the sale, the executive now owns 29,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,618.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,554 shares of company stock worth $877,751 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZUO stock opened at $15.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -25.24 and a beta of 2.17. Zuora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $18.64.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $80.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.00 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 39.88% and a negative net margin of 23.52%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

