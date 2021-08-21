Baillie Gifford & Co. Increases Stake in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) by 135.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,725,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,569,844 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 1.01% of AbCellera Biologics worth $59,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 38,262.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.78% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics stock opened at $16.04 on Friday. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $71.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion and a PE ratio of 35.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.02.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbCellera Biologics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

In other news, Director John S. Montalbano acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.23 per share, for a total transaction of $103,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Booth sold 1,200,000 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $30,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,898,420 shares of company stock worth $337,960,033 over the last three months.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

