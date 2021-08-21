Baillie Gifford & Co. Increases Stake in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) by 135.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,725,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,569,844 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 1.01% of AbCellera Biologics worth $59,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABCL. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,051,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at $441,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at $6,185,000. 26.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ABCL opened at $16.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.02. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $71.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.64.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AbCellera Biologics news, COO Veronique Lecault sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,006,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,653,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Booth sold 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $30,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,898,420 shares of company stock worth $337,960,033 over the last ninety days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABCL. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbCellera Biologics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

