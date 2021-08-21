Baillie Gifford & Co. Increases Stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 783,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,866 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 1.46% of Sprout Social worth $70,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPT. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth $34,706,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,482,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,639,000 after purchasing an additional 491,409 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,881,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,471,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,040,000. Institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Sprout Social stock opened at $104.42 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.27 and a 12-month high of $112.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of -227.00 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.68.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 47,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $4,214,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Collins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total transaction of $519,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,706 shares of company stock worth $15,321,468 over the last ninety days. 14.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPT. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.60.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.