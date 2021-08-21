Baillie Gifford & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 744,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,400 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.70% of Agora worth $31,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Agora by 43.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Infini Master Fund bought a new position in Agora during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Agora during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Agora during the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Agora during the first quarter valued at approximately $372,000. 44.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Agora stock opened at $27.09 on Friday. Agora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.28 and a 52-week high of $114.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -73.21 and a beta of -0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.56.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. Agora had a negative net margin of 26.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. Sell-side analysts predict that Agora, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on API. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Agora from $78.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Agora from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Agora Company Profile

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

