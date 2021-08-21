Baillie Gifford & Co. Purchases 12,329 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 777,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,329 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.23% of Consolidated Edison worth $55,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 44.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 49.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth $37,000. 59.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $75.44.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $76.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.17. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $83.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.69.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 8.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 74.16%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

