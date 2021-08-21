Baillie Gifford & Co. Purchases 182,238 Shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,845,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,238 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 5.19% of iClick Interactive Asia Group worth $53,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 680.6% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 7,010 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors own 37.03% of the company’s stock.

Get iClick Interactive Asia Group alerts:

Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on iClick Interactive Asia Group from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.10.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLK opened at $4.16 on Friday. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited has a 52 week low of $4.13 and a 52 week high of $19.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.84. The company has a market cap of $388.44 million, a P/E ratio of -27.73 and a beta of 0.49.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $66.56 million during the quarter.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group

iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. is a holding company, engages in the provision of online marketing and data technology platform. Its data-driven solutions help marketers identify, engage, and activate potential customers, monitor and measure the results of marketing campaigns, and create content catering to potential customers across different content distribution channels through both personal computer and mobile devices.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.