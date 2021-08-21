Baillie Gifford & Co. Purchases 291,809 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,339,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 291,809 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 1.04% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $69,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FR. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 294,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,503,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

FR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.45.

FR stock opened at $55.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.00. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $55.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 0.87.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $117.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.71 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 50.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.70%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

