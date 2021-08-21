Baillie Gifford & Co. Purchases 657,527 Shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,942,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 657,527 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 1.02% of Butterfly Network worth $28,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Butterfly Network in the first quarter valued at $34,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Butterfly Network in the first quarter valued at $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Butterfly Network in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Butterfly Network in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cowen started coverage on Butterfly Network in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

In other Butterfly Network news, COO David Perri sold 151,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $2,119,838.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Larry Robbins purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.09 per share, with a total value of $1,663,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 42.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BFLY opened at $10.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $29.13.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.22. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

