Baillie Gifford & Co. Purchases 8,326 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 790,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,326 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $57,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 391,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,705,000 after buying an additional 13,551 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,640,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $804,565,000 after buying an additional 699,310 shares during the period. Bender Robert & Associates lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 13.7% in the first quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 33,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 80,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,612. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,217 shares of company stock worth $1,759,564 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NEE opened at $86.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $169.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.19. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.79 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.85.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.