Baillie Gifford & Co. Raises Holdings in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 34.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 419,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,247 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.28% of BridgeBio Pharma worth $25,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 230.9% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

Shares of BBIO opened at $49.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.89. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.47 and a twelve month high of $73.50.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $54.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.93 million. BridgeBio Pharma had a negative return on equity of 805.16% and a negative net margin of 789.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5399900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BBIO. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. BridgeBio Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.60.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 13,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $733,349.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.