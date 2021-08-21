Baillie Gifford & Co. Raises Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 306,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.30% of Dolby Laboratories worth $30,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 25.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 38.3% in the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $1,005,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 9.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. 49.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 10,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $1,011,804.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.53, for a total value of $2,925,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 215,711 shares of company stock worth $21,347,366. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DLB shares. Barrington Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

NYSE:DLB opened at $98.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.96. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $63.45 and a one year high of $104.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.61.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.11%. Analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.26%.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

