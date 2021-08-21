Baillie Gifford & Co. Raises Position in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,794,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,519 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 3.89% of Sutro Biopharma worth $33,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

Shares of Sutro Biopharma stock opened at $19.15 on Friday. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.54 and a twelve month high of $28.30. The company has a quick ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 10.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.28. The firm has a market cap of $883.72 million, a PE ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 0.72.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.28. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 114.69% and a negative return on equity of 32.92%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.86.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.