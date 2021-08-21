Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 1,360 Shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its stake in shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 320,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.79% of FirstCash worth $24,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCFS. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in FirstCash by 1.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in FirstCash by 2.2% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in FirstCash by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in FirstCash by 11.5% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in FirstCash by 0.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 68,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. FirstCash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

FirstCash stock opened at $84.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 0.83. FirstCash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.15 and a 1-year high of $84.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $389.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.94 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FirstCash, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.87%.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

