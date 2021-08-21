Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $128.86

Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 128.86 ($1.68) and traded as low as GBX 109.60 ($1.43). Bakkavor Group shares last traded at GBX 109.60 ($1.43), with a volume of 26,214 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.15, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £635.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 128.86.

About Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK)

Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, prepares and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, salads, soups and sauces, dips, food-to-go products, fresh cut salads, sandwiches and wraps, and bakery products.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Bakkavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.