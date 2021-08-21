Band Protocol One Day Trading Volume Tops $100.16 Million (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Band Protocol has a total market capitalization of $312.58 million and $100.16 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded up 9.8% against the dollar. One Band Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.88 or 0.00018123 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00056949 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003244 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00014839 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.47 or 0.00810971 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00047950 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.44 or 0.00102915 BTC.

About Band Protocol

Band Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 coins. The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Band Protocol Coin Trading

