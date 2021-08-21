Bank of Georgia Group (LON:BGEO) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (LON:BGEO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,476 ($19.28). Bank of Georgia Group shares last traded at GBX 1,476 ($19.28), with a volume of 11,445 shares traded.

Separately, Numis Securities raised their price objective on Bank of Georgia Group from GBX 2,075 ($27.11) to GBX 2,232 ($29.16) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,443.06.

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, MSME, and SOLO brands.

