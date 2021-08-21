Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 12.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 0.3% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 6.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 36.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OZK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

Shares of OZK stock opened at $41.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.52. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.81.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $268.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.35 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 44.62% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.44%.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

