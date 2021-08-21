Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.86 EPS

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.86, Briefing.com reports. Baozun had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. Baozun’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ BZUN opened at $18.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.67. Baozun has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Baozun in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Baozun from $57.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Baozun from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

