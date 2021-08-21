Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) and Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. (NASDAQ:IINN) Head-To-Head Comparison

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. (NASDAQ:IINN) and Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. alerts:

68.6% of Baxter International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Baxter International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. and Baxter International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Baxter International $11.67 billion 3.22 $1.10 billion $3.09 24.33

Baxter International has higher revenue and earnings than Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N..

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. and Baxter International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. 0 0 0 0 N/A Baxter International 0 6 6 0 2.50

Baxter International has a consensus price target of $89.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.37%. Given Baxter International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Baxter International is more favorable than Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N..

Profitability

This table compares Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. and Baxter International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. N/A N/A N/A Baxter International 9.18% 19.07% 8.27%

Summary

Baxter International beats Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Company Profile

Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd is a specialty medical device company. It engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of proprietary respiratory support technology. Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd is based in RA’ANANA, Israel.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc. provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services. It operates through the following segment: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific. The company was founded by Davis Baxter in 1931 and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.

Receive News & Ratings for Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.