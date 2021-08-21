Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.00.

BAMXF has been the topic of several recent research reports. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

BAMXF opened at $89.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $67.24 and a 1 year high of $116.79. The company has a market cap of $53.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

