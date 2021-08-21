Beam Price Tops $0.73 on Exchanges (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 21st. One Beam coin can now be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00001471 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Beam has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Beam has a total market capitalization of $69.44 million and approximately $14.25 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beam Coin Profile

Beam (BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 95,023,640 coins. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

