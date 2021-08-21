Belt (BELT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $25.90 Million

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded up 39.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One Belt coin can now be purchased for about $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on exchanges. Belt has a market cap of $71.12 million and $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Belt has traded 83.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00057863 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.11 or 0.00132835 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.06 or 0.00159252 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003817 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,020.96 or 1.00013506 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $453.04 or 0.00924307 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,199.37 or 0.06527415 BTC.

Belt Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Belt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

