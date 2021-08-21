Benchmark Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:BNCHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Benchmark Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:BNCHF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:BNCHF opened at $0.75 on Friday. Benchmark Metals has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $1.36.

Benchmark Metals Company Profile

Benchmark Metals, Inc is a s a mineral exploration company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The firm focuses in the operation of Contwoyto Gold project, Muskox, Contwoyto, and Hood River projects. The company was founded by John Williamson on November 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

