Benchmark Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:BNCHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Benchmark Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:BNCHF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:BNCHF opened at $0.75 on Friday. Benchmark Metals has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $1.36.
Benchmark Metals Company Profile
Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?
Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.