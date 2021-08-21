BetterBetting (BETR) Price Up 43,024.5% Over Last 7 Days

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded up 11,349% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. BetterBetting has a market cap of $232.69 million and approximately $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BetterBetting has traded 43,024.5% higher against the US dollar. One BetterBetting coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00057594 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003387 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00014991 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.11 or 0.00827942 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00047973 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002084 BTC.

BetterBetting Coin Profile

BetterBetting (CRYPTO:BETR) is a coin. It launched on December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 coins and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 coins. BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here . BetterBetting’s official website is www.betterbetting.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BetterBetting is a decentralized sports betting marketplace that uses the BETR token as its betting currency. BetterBetting aims to establish truly decentralised online sports betting. “

BetterBetting Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BetterBetting should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BetterBetting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

