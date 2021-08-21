BIDR (BIDR) Achieves Market Cap of $15.71 Million

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One BIDR coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BIDR has a total market cap of $15.71 million and $28.18 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BIDR has traded down 0.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00057023 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.61 or 0.00134291 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.72 or 0.00159073 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003795 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $48,952.86 or 1.00198388 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $451.72 or 0.00924591 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,221.91 or 0.06594715 BTC.

BIDR Coin Profile

BIDR’s launch date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com . BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

Buying and Selling BIDR

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIDR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BIDR using one of the exchanges listed above.

