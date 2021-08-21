Binance Coin Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.64 Billion (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. One Binance Coin coin can now be purchased for $458.36 or 0.00930840 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Binance Coin has traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. Binance Coin has a total market capitalization of $77.07 billion and $2.64 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About Binance Coin
Binance Coin (BNB) is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 168,137,036 coins. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Binance Coin Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Binance Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.