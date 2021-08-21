BinaryX 1-Day Volume Tops $112,892.00 (BNX)

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 21st. One BinaryX coin can now be purchased for $5.39 or 0.00010869 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BinaryX has a market cap of $7.19 million and $112,892.00 worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BinaryX has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001385 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007378 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $767.55 or 0.01548608 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About BinaryX

BinaryX (CRYPTO:BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,219,261 coins and its circulating supply is 1,335,426 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

Buying and Selling BinaryX

