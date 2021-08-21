Bintex Futures Trading 16.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. Over the last week, Bintex Futures has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar. Bintex Futures has a market capitalization of $99,803.22 and approximately $237,370.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bintex Futures coin can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00059062 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.96 or 0.00136258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.77 or 0.00150111 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003845 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,005.90 or 0.99715884 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $453.12 or 0.00921986 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,280.99 or 0.06676079 BTC.

About Bintex Futures

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official message board is medium.com/@bintexfutures . Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com

Bintex Futures Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bintex Futures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bintex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

