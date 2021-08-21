BitBall (BTB) Price Tops $0.0054 on Exchanges

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 21st. Over the last week, BitBall has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One BitBall coin can currently be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitBall has a market capitalization of $3.45 million and $1.29 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitBall alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,895.31 or 1.00129628 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00047252 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006252 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00071160 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001072 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00009259 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 51.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007551 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitBall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.