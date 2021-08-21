BitCoal Price Down 18.4% Over Last Week (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. During the last seven days, BitCoal has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar. BitCoal has a market cap of $24,241.48 and approximately $65.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCoal coin can now be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.17 or 0.00593211 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001784 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000155 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitCoal Profile

BitCoal is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

Buying and Selling BitCoal

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

