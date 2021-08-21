Bitcoin Atom Trading Down 15.9% Over Last Week (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. During the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and $175.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be bought for about $0.0595 or 0.00000121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000031 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 59.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

Bitcoin Atom is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

