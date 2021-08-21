Bitcoin Cash Reaches Market Cap of $12.81 Billion (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 2% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion and $2.80 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $680.24 or 0.01390241 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,929.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.89 or 0.00341090 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.53 or 0.00168673 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003014 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000025 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000077 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 41.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,824,244 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

