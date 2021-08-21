Bitcoin Classic Price Hits $0.22 on Major Exchanges (BXC)

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One Bitcoin Classic coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000454 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Classic has a market capitalization of $133,403.60 and $649.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Classic has traded down 27.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Classic alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00021522 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001769 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000150 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000727 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Bitcoin Classic

Bitcoin Classic (CRYPTO:BXC) is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official website is bitcoinxc.org . Bitcoin Classic’s official message board is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Bitcoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.