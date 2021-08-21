Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $12.93 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for $2.77 or 0.00005667 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $516.12 million and approximately $12.93 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Stratis (STRAX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004857 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001105 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002676 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00040714 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00028712 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

