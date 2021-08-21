Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Tops $74.33 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded up 12% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 21st. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and $377.21 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 20.9% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $74.33 or 0.00150957 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $156.80 or 0.00318434 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.35 or 0.00153016 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00009105 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002739 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

