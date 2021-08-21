Bitcoin Zero (BZX) Price Hits $0.0010 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Bitcoin Zero has a total market capitalization of $28,349.45 and $3.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Zero has traded 30.9% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00056964 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.52 or 0.00134133 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.66 or 0.00158976 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003809 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,983.97 or 1.00277215 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $453.19 or 0.00927741 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,217.51 or 0.06586712 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero Profile

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Zero is www.bitcoinzerox.net . Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcoin Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

