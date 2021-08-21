BitcoinHD One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.15 Million (BHD)

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 21st. BitcoinHD has a total market capitalization of $13.13 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinHD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.16 or 0.00004395 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitcoinHD has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00057094 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.88 or 0.00132055 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.88 or 0.00152417 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003812 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,161.60 or 1.00062698 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $449.16 or 0.00914211 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,250.32 or 0.06615640 BTC.

BitcoinHD Coin Profile

BitcoinHD’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity . The official website for BitcoinHD is www.btchd.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinHD

