BitcoinPoS Price Up 16.4% Over Last Week (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 21st. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be bought for $0.58 or 0.00001181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinPoS has a market capitalization of $2.70 million and approximately $2,786.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitcoinPoS has traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitcoinPoS alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001160 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Coin Profile

BitcoinPoS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 4,857,806 coins and its circulating supply is 4,646,352 coins. The official website for BitcoinPoS is www.bitcoinpos.net. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinPoS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinPoS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinPoS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinPoS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.