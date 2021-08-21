BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $3.11 million and $2,106.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.53 or 0.00309704 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.03 or 0.00156424 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.94 or 0.00152136 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00009064 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002749 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitcoinZ (CRYPTO:BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,502,646,866 coins. BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

