BitDAO Reaches Market Cap of $370.28 Million (BIT)

BitDAO (CURRENCY:BIT) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. BitDAO has a market capitalization of $370.28 million and approximately $11.90 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitDAO has traded flat against the US dollar. One BitDAO coin can now be bought for $1.68 or 0.00003396 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00057976 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.16 or 0.00133490 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.07 or 0.00149435 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003843 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,573.40 or 1.00019304 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.02 or 0.00920076 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,280.11 or 0.06617952 BTC.

BitDAO Profile

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 220,000,999 coins. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

Buying and Selling BitDAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.