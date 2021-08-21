Bitgear (GEAR) One Day Volume Hits $36,738.00

Bitgear (CURRENCY:GEAR) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. One Bitgear coin can now be purchased for $0.0155 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitgear has traded up 20.9% against the US dollar. Bitgear has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and $36,738.00 worth of Bitgear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00058270 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.35 or 0.00136386 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.38 or 0.00150825 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003846 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,821.24 or 1.00350954 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.75 or 0.00924445 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,277.33 or 0.06736485 BTC.

Bitgear Coin Profile

Bitgear’s total supply is 91,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,496,579 coins. The official message board for Bitgear is medium.com/bitgear . The official website for Bitgear is www.bitgear.io . Bitgear’s official Twitter account is @bitgeario and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitgear Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitgear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitgear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitgear using one of the exchanges listed above.

