BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) Trading 6.9% Higher This Week

BitGuild PLAT (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 21st. BitGuild PLAT has a total market cap of $101,316.48 and approximately $46,503.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitGuild PLAT coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitGuild PLAT has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002147 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000525 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 61.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000023 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000198 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000323 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008417 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000768 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT Profile

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 coins and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 coins. The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitGuild PLAT is medium.com/the-notice-board . BitGuild PLAT’s official website is bitguild.io . BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Platinum is a crypto-currency with security features, supporting high-speed transactions, minimum rate and 100% decentralized peer-to-peer transactions, offering anonymity through Masternodes hosted worldwide, where none central organization or entity controls the currency, ensuring the ability to store, send and receive coins anonymously and securely through the use of mobile and Desktop wallets both online and between-person with unique and minimal transaction fees. In order to promote greater adoption of international merchants, the Mobile and PLAT Shopping portfolios will be created, allowing users to send, receive and store through their smartphones, maintaining the shopping mall where they will open a large trading field and online shopping by also integrating partner payment and receipt platforms into DASHP and other partner cryptos, allowing all merchants to receive mobile payments continuously and instantly for their products and services. The PLAT mobile wallet will feature a monitoring system for your assets where you can track your PLAT balance and masternodes in real-time with automatic updates, monitoring your income and status of your masternodes at any time. This is the rebranded Dash Platinum coin. The rebranding was completed on the 03/09/19. “

BitGuild PLAT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGuild PLAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGuild PLAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitGuild PLAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

