Bitradio Reaches Market Capitalization of $75,704.13 (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 11% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. Bitradio has a total market cap of $75,704.13 and approximately $64.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitradio has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. One Bitradio coin can now be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00013825 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00009685 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $98.69 or 0.00201707 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Bitradio

Bitradio (CRYPTO:BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,315,813 coins and its circulating supply is 10,315,809 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitradio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

