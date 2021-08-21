BitTorrent Reaches Market Cap of $2.93 Billion (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. In the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitTorrent has a total market capitalization of $2.93 billion and approximately $494.42 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitTorrent alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00058393 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000183 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00011168 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007698 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00010103 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002598 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000613 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003640 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

BitTorrent Profile

BitTorrent is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.