BitWhite (BTW) Trading 14.3% Lower Over Last Week

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 21st. One BitWhite coin can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitWhite has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. BitWhite has a total market capitalization of $96,265.14 and approximately $26,115.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitWhite alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00010982 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003622 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000069 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000229 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitWhite Coin Profile

BitWhite (CRYPTO:BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official website is bitwhite.org . BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

Buying and Selling BitWhite

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitWhite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitWhite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitWhite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitWhite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.