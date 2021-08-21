BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.30.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $56.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a fifty-two week low of $36.07 and a fifty-two week high of $57.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.23. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.43.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 161.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $96,002.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,050,927.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 4,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $202,246.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,539.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,273 shares of company stock worth $3,404,516. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. FMR LLC boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,570,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191,567 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,837,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,912,000 after buying an additional 362,589 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,723,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,467,000 after buying an additional 875,782 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,789,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,025,000 after purchasing an additional 47,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,358,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,397,000 after purchasing an additional 93,216 shares during the last quarter.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

