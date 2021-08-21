Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) will announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.58. Blackbaud reported earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full-year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Blackbaud.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.63. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.92%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLKB. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackbaud currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

Blackbaud stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.05. 208,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,855. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,651.25 and a beta of 1.13. Blackbaud has a twelve month low of $46.86 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.86.

In related news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,907,722. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kevin Mcdearis sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total transaction of $50,310.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,510 shares in the company, valued at $5,081,500.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,543 shares of company stock worth $859,904 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Blackbaud by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blackbaud (BLKB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.