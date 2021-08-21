BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $43.09 Million

Analysts expect BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) to announce sales of $43.09 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $44.09 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $42.09 million. BlackRock TCP Capital posted sales of $42.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full-year sales of $169.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $168.21 million to $170.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $175.03 million, with estimates ranging from $173.83 million to $176.23 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BlackRock TCP Capital.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 109.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCPC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,586,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,945,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,857,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,079,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,927,000 after buying an additional 160,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $1,776,000. Institutional investors own 27.37% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital stock opened at $14.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.07. The stock has a market cap of $817.40 million, a P/E ratio of 4.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.70. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $15.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.92%.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BlackRock TCP Capital (TCPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.