Blakecoin Price Reaches $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (BLC)

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. One Blakecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Blakecoin has a market cap of $14,158.91 and $3.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Blakecoin has traded up 33.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,476.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,250.34 or 0.06704931 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $680.60 or 0.01403975 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.94 or 0.00371180 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.09 or 0.00140457 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $275.74 or 0.00568800 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.33 or 0.00349308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006122 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $150.05 or 0.00309520 BTC.

About Blakecoin

BLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theBlake-256 hashing algorithm. Blakecoin’s total supply is 29,028,833 coins. Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blakecoin is www.blakecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BlakeCoin is based on the Blake-256 algorithm. The coin is merge mined and has a block reward, that varies based on the difficulty (25 coins + inflation(square root(difficulty * block height). The block time is 3 minutes and the block retargeting occurs every twenty successful hashing attempts. There are a total of 7 billion coins to be mined. “

Buying and Selling Blakecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blakecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blakecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

